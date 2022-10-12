Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

