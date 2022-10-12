Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 92,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in MetLife by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 334,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

