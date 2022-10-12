CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.18

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 230247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

