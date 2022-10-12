CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 14,165 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

