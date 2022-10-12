Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $332,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 103,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 54,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,818. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

