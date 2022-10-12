Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 10.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 34,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,286. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.