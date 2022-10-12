ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 21,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

