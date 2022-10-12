Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 2.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after buying an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 219,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

