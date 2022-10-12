Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 973.7% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,734. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

