Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,855. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

