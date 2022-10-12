Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,855. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
