Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Clover’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 6.93.
Clover Company Profile
