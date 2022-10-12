Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Clover’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Clover Company Profile

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It also engages in the production of encapsulated products; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. In addition, the company offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

