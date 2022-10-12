Clover Finance (CLV) One Day Volume Tops $119,873.00

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $78.40 million and approximately $119,873.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.46 or 0.27638498 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

