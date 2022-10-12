CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,824,000 after acquiring an additional 108,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,766 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 95,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

