CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.89

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 17235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.28%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

