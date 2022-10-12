Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 207,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 498,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODX shares. Sidoti downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -1.04.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 35.80% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

