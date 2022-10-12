Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 139,850 shares.The stock last traded at $59.50 and had previously closed at $59.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

