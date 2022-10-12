Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 93,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,822,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

