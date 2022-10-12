Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,049. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

