Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.