CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0699 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CHP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $46,960.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is https://reddit.com/r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @coinpoker_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@coinpoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinPoker (CHP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. CoinPoker has a current supply of 278,237,314.35457474 with 274,720,611.9545747 in circulation. The last known price of CoinPoker is 0.07708091 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,723.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinpoker.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

