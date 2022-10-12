Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,169. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $87.83 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

