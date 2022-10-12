Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 6.5%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.72. 407,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 451,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCHWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.10 to $8.37 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Columbia Care Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

