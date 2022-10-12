Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. 11,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

