Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,562 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $187,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.