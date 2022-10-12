Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,477 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.56% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $134,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $85.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

