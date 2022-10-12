Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 13,101 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises about 1.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 1.04% of Autohome worth $51,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $8,396,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 6,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,202. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

