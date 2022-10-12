Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 2,750 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.