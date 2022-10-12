Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 2,750 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.