Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 734 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 8.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.25% of Accenture worth $440,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.74. 22,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day moving average is $294.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $251.26 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.