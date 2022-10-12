Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

