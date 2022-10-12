Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 728,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,126. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

