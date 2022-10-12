Comparing Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) & Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athenex and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,875.31%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.89%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

This table compares Athenex and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -160.39% -258.81% -43.21% Arcus Biosciences 16.34% 9.12% 4.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athenex and Arcus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $120.18 million 0.26 -$199.77 million ($1.72) -0.12 Arcus Biosciences $382.88 million 5.05 $52.83 million $0.71 37.75

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Athenex has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Athenex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies. It also offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising Tirbanibulin ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing KUR-501, an autologous product that is in a phase I clinical trial for treating children with relapsed-refractory (R/R) high risk neuroblastoma; KUR-502, an allogeneic product, which is in a phase I clinical trial for treating adults with R/R CD19 positive malignancies, including B cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and KUR-503, an allogeneic product that is in preclinical development for advanced hepatocellular carcinomas, as well as TCRT-ESO-A2, an autologous T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome p450 3A enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; and has a portfolio of TCRs that recognize hotspot mutations in p53, KRAS, and EGFR genes for multiple tumors. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy. The company also develops Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with Zimberelimab; Quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor is in a Phase 1/1b study for the treatment of first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and AB521, an oral and small molecule HIF-2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of patients with von Hippel- Lindau disease. It has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate Zimberelimab; a collaboration with AstraZeneca, BVF Partners L.P to evaluate domvanalimab, its investigational anti-TIGIT antibody, in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer; and license agreements with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Abmuno Therapeutics LLC, and WuXi Biologics to develop anti-CD39 antibody for the treatment of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

