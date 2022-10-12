Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

CPSI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 52,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,697. The company has a market cap of $405.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Insider Activity at Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $102,686. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 73.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

