Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
