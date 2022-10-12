Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

