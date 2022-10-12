Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Conformis Trading Down 3.1 %
CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 645,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Conformis has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
