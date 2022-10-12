CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,026. CONMED has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in CONMED by 6.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 24.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED by 4.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

