ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 293,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,079. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.