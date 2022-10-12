Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $82.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ED traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.