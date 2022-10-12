Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

CLR opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

