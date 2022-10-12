Contrasting Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 432.79%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 183.02 -$186.48 million ($1.37) -7.96 SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 3.82 -$73.68 million ($1.47) -1.66

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,294.12% -45.13% -34.97% SOPHiA GENETICS -211.72% -35.51% -30.18%

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

