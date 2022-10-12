Contrasting Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Schroders and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schroders 1 1 1 0 2.00 Voestalpine 1 3 1 0 2.00

Voestalpine has a consensus target price of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 571.00%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Schroders.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Schroders has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Schroders and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schroders N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 10.18% 18.98% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schroders and Voestalpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schroders $4.07 billion 0.29 $857.79 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $17.35 billion 0.19 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Schroders.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Schroders on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schroders



Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Voestalpine



Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

