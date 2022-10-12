CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.02

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

CONX Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CONX by 259.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 673,910 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 328.2% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 530,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 406,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at $3,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

