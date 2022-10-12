Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

