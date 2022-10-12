Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Copa comprises approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Copa worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,627. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.