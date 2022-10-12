Copiosa Coin (COP) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $72,240.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Copiosa Coin

Copiosa Coin’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial. The Reddit community for Copiosa Coin is https://reddit.com/r/copiosaofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Copiosa Coin is copiosa.io.

Copiosa Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Copiosa Coin (COP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Copiosa Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Copiosa Coin is 0.00753983 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $58,819.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://copiosa.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

