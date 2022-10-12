Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. 31,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,338. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

