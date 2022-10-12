Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 204,533.3% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.60 and its 200 day moving average is $260.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

