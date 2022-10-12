CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.38. CoreCivic shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 2,482 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

