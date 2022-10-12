Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
