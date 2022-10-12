Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

