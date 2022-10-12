Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
