Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $315,000.

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.