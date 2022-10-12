Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $23.32 and had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

